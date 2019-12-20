PENDLETON — The next step in the controversial Boardman to Hemingway Transmission Line project and its pursuit of state approval will have to wait at least another month.
The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council finished just a quarter of its review process for the project’s draft proposed order at its monthly meeting held on Thursday and Friday at the Red Lion Hotel in Pendleton, meaning the review period will continue at January’s meeting in Hood River.
“This is a big and complex project,” said Todd Cornett, the assistant director for the Oregon Department of Energy, who also served as council secretary. “But it’s a really important part of the process for the council to be able to evaluate what’s been done and ask questions.”
Idaho Power, a Boise-based company, is leading the permitting aspect of the project, though PacificCorp and Bonneville Power Administration are also involved in trying to construct the 300-mile, 500-kilovolt transmission line that will run through five Oregon counties and one in Idaho.
To continue with the proposed project, Idaho Power must secure a site certification from the EFSC, which oversees the development of large energy facilities throughout the state.
During the two-day meeting, the EFSC met to review the draft proposed order, the public comments on the draft — of which there were more than 470 individual commenters — and Idaho Power’s response to those comments. While changes and suggestions for the order have already been made by DOE staff, which is recommending the council approve the order, this month’s meeting allowed for the council to clarify their own concerns to staff and provide other feedback.
Ultimately, the purpose of the council is to evaluate the application from Idaho Power within the context of over a dozen standards that all energy facilities in the state must meet.
“It’s a standards-based review,” said Kellen Tardaewether, a senior siting analyst, who has worked as one of the project’s staff leaders for the DOE. “The applicant has the burden of proof of demonstrating whether or not they’ve met the standards. The council isn’t discretionary. Everything is based in rules, statutes and ordinances, and there must be legal authority for the decision-making process.”
Though the other projects on the council’s agenda pushed much of the review until next month, the council did get through discussions of general, organization, structural, land use and soil standards, which included public concerns, such as wildfire risks, erosion and blasting.
Other topics of public interest like protected areas, noise, fish and wildlife habitats, and visual impact will continue to be reviewed at next month’s meeting.
One of the problems with B2H, however, is that many of the public’s concerns of it can’t adequately be addressed by the EFSC even if they wanted to.
“For all of those folks that commented about land access, or having an easement on their property, or whether or not Idaho Power has contacted them to have conversation about any of that, the council doesn’t have jurisdiction over that,” Tardaewether said. “There’s nothing the council can do to address that issue.”
Irene Gilbert, co-chair for the Stop B2H Coalition in La Grande, attended the meeting both days and continues to be disappointed with the council’s response to potential issues the public is raising.
“They do it with every standard, which they’re supposedly evaluating in a black-and-white sort of way,” she said. “They identify the problems with it, and then decide that none of the problems are substantial. So it isn’t an objective process, it’s very subjective.”
Cornett, however, stressed that the project still isn’t at a decision-making stage quite yet.
Once the council finishes its review, the project will move into a contested case stage, where people who submitted “relevant” verbal or written comments by the public comment deadline may further contest the order.
Once the contested order has been heard and any final recommendations have been made, then the final order may be issued and voted on by the council. If approved, an appeal to the order will go directly to the Oregon Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.