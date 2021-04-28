HERMISTON — Ribbons and magnets people can display on their vehicles to show support for law enforcement are available locally for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.
The week runs from May 9-15 for 2021.
Terry Cummings, lead chaplain for the Hermiston Police Department, said this is the first year the magnet version will be available. He said in 2019, local businesses and churches handed out a total of 3,700 ribbons.
Free ribbons and magnets are available for pickup at the police station, Hermiston City Hall, several area churches, Ace Hardware, Alive and Well, Banner Bank, Bi-Mart, Hermiston Drug, Les Schwab Tire and Papa Murphy's Pizza.
