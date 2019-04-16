Hermiston Police Chaplain Terry Cummings is encouraging everyone to participate in this year’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.
The week isn’t until May 12-18, but people can begin picking up ribbons now. The blue ribbons labeled “C.O.P.S.” — short for “Concerns of Police Survivors” — are meant to be displayed on vehicles as a show of support for law enforcement.
“When they see that blue ribbon, they know somebody is saying thank you, we appreciate you,” Cummings said.
He said while most cars no longer have an antenna to tie the ribbon around, people can tie it around a rearview mirror or roll it up in their window.
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week was signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. He also declared May 15 a memorial day for law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
People who want to participate in the week or start showing their support now can pick up blue ribbons at the following Hermiston businesses: Ace Hardware, Banner Bank, Bi-Mart, Dairy Queen, Eastern Oregon Physical Fitness, Hermiston Drug, Les Schwab Tire, Papa Murphy Pizza and Umpqua Bank. They are also available at city hall, the police station and various local churches.
