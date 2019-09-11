Jack Lathrop, 7, of Hermiston, dribbles through a series of obstacles during the under-13 skills competition at the Rip City Rally on Wednesday in Hermiston. The community event at the Hermiston Conference Center to celebrate the beginning of the Portland Trail Blazers’ season included visitors, such as team mascot Blaze the Trail Cat, Blazers TV analyst Lamar Hurd and Blazer Dancers Jackie and Natalie with the 1977 NBA championship trophy.