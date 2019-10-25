PENDLETON — William Wehrli set out Tuesday afternoon for his regular workout along the Pendleton River Parkway. Instead of ending with a good sweat, he called 911 to report he was the victim of an assault.
Pendleton police arrested the suspects — a pair of teenage boys.
Wehrli, 30, stands well above 6 feet tall and works as a security officer at Wildhorse Resort & Casino near Pendleton. Over the course of the year, he said, he adopted a healthier lifestyle and has lost 56 pounds.
“Every day after I get off from work, my dog and I go for a jog on the levee,” he said.
Tuesday was no different. He and Rossy, his chocolate Labrador retriever, started jogging around 3 p.m. at Trailhead Park on the west end of the parkway that runs along the Umatilla River levee. The routine takes them east to Washington Elementary School, 1205 S.E. Byers Ave., before heading back.
Some teens were hanging out at Bedford Bridge at Southwest 18th Street, he said, and one of them started yelling profanities and even racist slurs. Wehrli is white.
“I didn’t know if he was yelling at me or someone else,” Wehrli said, so he kept going.
The teen followed and harassed Wehrli as he passed Roy Raley Park.
“I ignored him,” he said.
Wehrli has autism and is a local autism advocate. He recalled dealing with his share of bullies in high school in Ione, but the only time he encountered similar harassment on the parkway was in March when another group of younger people threatened him while jogging. That time, he said, no one followed him.
He and Rossy crossed the 10th Street Bridge with the teen in tow on a scooter. Wehrli said he popped up his smartphone and began videoing the pursuit and relentless insults. He said he wanted the video in case he had to show evidence to police.
Wehrli neared the Eighth Street Bridge, and by now a second youth joined the first. The pair threatened him, Wehrli said. They did not care he had a dog. One shouted that his buddy had the right to beat him.
“I told them to go home,” he said.
They closed on him.
“They both ganged up on me, punched me, pushed me into the side of the concrete wall and one kicked me in the head,” he said.
They shoved him over the small retaining wall along the levee and onto the jagged rocks below, he said, and they threw rocks at him before taking off.
Wehrli gathered himself and called 911. He made his way to nearby Til Tayor Park and met Pendleton police officer Cody Porter. City EMTs responded to check out Wehrli, clean his injuries and bandage his right wrist. He still has scrapes on that hand and wrist, deep red scratches on a lower leg and a scab at the top of his forehead that could be from the kick.
Porter gave Wehrli and Rossy a ride to cruise westbound Court Avenue in hopes of spotting the teens. They entered the 700 block of Southwest Court and Wehrli saw them with two girls.
Wehrli said the officer asked if it was them. It was.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said Porter questioned the pair.
“They made statements that are specific to them being responsible for the assault,” Roberts said.
Two other officers showed up and put the cuffs on the boys, who are 15 and 16. Roberts said police eventually released them to relatives, but because this appears to be two-on-one, they face the charge of third-degree assault.
“We’re talking about felony assault in this situation,” he said.
The case now goes to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, and the teens are old enough to face prosecution as adults. Wehrli said he wants the law to punish them to the full extent, and his family is pushing for charges of second-degree assault because of the rock throwing.
Third-degree assault is a Class C felony and carries the threat of a prison sentence up to five years and a maximum fine of $125,000, but jail time or probation are more likely outcomes for the crime. Second-degree assault, however, falls under Oregon’s mandatory minimum prison sentencing law and carries a minimum sentence of five years, 10 months.
Wehrli said he is recovering from the assault, but it shook him good. Family and friends have been supportive, he said, and Rossy remains loving as ever. He said he wants people to be aware of what happened to him.
Roberts called the case odd. Sometimes teens around this age “puff up” and act tough, he said, but it is not common for them to just go after a 30-year-old man. He also said nothing points to Wehrli egging on the youth or seeking out a confrontation.
“This guy wasn’t looking for any trouble and didn’t want any part of it,” Roberts said.
Some commenters on social media in the wake of the assault have painted the parkway as unsafe. Roberts said he does not have police data to substantiate those assertions.
“Assaults on the River Parkway are rare, maybe a couple times a year,” he said.
The parkway has issues, and people complain about the homeless population on or along the parkway, but Roberts said few people report problems as crime on the parkway, including assault.
The police chief also added Wehrli or anyone else faced with an attacker “would have been justified to defend himself by whatever means necessary.”
