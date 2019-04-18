The water has mostly receded from Riverfront Park in Hermiston, but the park remains closed due to flooding damage.
At least one large tree has fallen over, and the park is covered with a thick layer of silt and piles of debris ranging in size from twigs to logs. The section of the Oxbow Trail that connects the trail to the park has crumbled, and parks manager Jason Barron said other parts of the walking path around the park have been structurally compromised.
The rest of the Oxbow Trail and the new Highland Trail are intact and remain open.
“People are still able to get out and use our walking path system, we just ask they refrain from using Riverfront Park until we can get in there and assess,” he said.
Since the ground is still covered with thick, wet mud, Barron said his crew was going to let the park dry out for a few more days before getting in there to assess damage and start hauling away debris. They don’t want their equipment to get stuck or tear up what grass is left.
He said the city would work hard to get the park back in usable shape as quickly as they could. Some projects might take more than a few days — the city will probably bring in portable restrooms, for example, until they can clear out all the silt that washed into the restroom building.
Barron said the flooding, which caused the Umatilla River to cover the park for several days last week, came at a bad time while parks staff are busy getting all of the city’s parks ready for summer.
