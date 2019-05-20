"Decision Day" ceremonies have long been a tradition for high school athletes signing with a college sports program, but its starting to spread for all high school students who commit to a post-high school path.
According to a press release, Riverside High School in Boardman is the latest school to join the trend, hosting a Decision Day assembly Tuesday.
Whether it's committing to a college, technical school, or a career path, students will get a chance to be honored by their teachers and peers. Representatives of many colleges and businesses will also be available for pictures at the assembly.
Students will also hear from one of their former first grade teachers, who will talk about "continuing their success and continuing to strive to reach their goals," the press release states.
Riverside isn't the only local school to hold a Decision Day assembly: Umatilla High School held an assembly last year that honored 72 students.
The Tuesday assembly will be at Riverside High School at 210 Boardman Ave. NE at 9:30 a.m.
