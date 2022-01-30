PENDLETON — The Oregon Department of Transportation in a press release announced work begins Monday, Jan. 31, to upgrade an intersection in downtown Pendleton.
The project involves improving traffic signals and curb ramps to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act at the intersection of Highway 30/Southeast Court Avenue and Southeast First Street.
Crews also will be removing traffic and pedestrian signals at the intersections of Dorian Avenue and Southeast First and Southwest Fourth streets.
“We anticipate completing the project by the end of April,” according to ODOT,
Motorists will be able to use Southeast Court Avenue, but access to Southeast First Street will be limited near the intersection. The press release encouraged drives to use use alternate routes to avoid congestion.
The project will result in intermittent single lane closures of Southeast Court and First and delays up to 20 minutes, and closures of Southeast First.
ODOT also asked drivers to watch for signs and intermittent flaggers through the work zone and slow down through the zone.
There also will be sidewalk closures and detours leading up to the intersection. Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available through or around the work zone. Bicyclists will be able to follow vehicle or pedestrian routes.
Businesses will remain open during construction.
Crews are scheduled to work Monday through Friday, from approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The transportation department also reported it will share more detailed construction information as the project moves forward.
