HERMSITON — The Washington man who murdered a driver near Hermiston in June 2020 is going to prison for at least 25 years.
Jaime Farfan, 26, of Mesa, Washington, on Feb. 23 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tracey Scott Medows, 29, of Hood River. Circuit Judge Dan Hill on Wednesday, March 23, in Umatilla County Circuit Court, Hermiston, sentenced Farfan to 25 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said Farfan killed Medows out of road rage.
Medows on June 20, 2022, was driving on Interstate 84 when he called 911 to report the driver in front of him was brake-checking and driving erratic, Primus said. Medows tried to get away and pulled off at I-82 and Lamb Road.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said Medows provided dispatchers descriptions of the vehicle and suspect and also used his cellphone to video Farfan.
Officers found Medows’ body after 8:30 that night following a report of a man needing medical attention. He died from being shot.
The sheriff’s office advised local law enforcement about the scenario, and police in Washington arrested Farfan within hours. Tri-Cities news outlets reported Farfan was involved in a road rage incident June 7 in the Richland area.
Primus explained Farfan’s guilty plea came out of a settlement conference, and the sentence is as harsh as Oregon law allows.
“That’s the max sentence for murder in the second-degree,” he said.
