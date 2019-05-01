Chris Waine has run the measurements again and again and again with the same results each time.
If Umatilla County rebuilds East Airport Road in Hermiston to a width of 66 feet at the intersection of Ott Road, he stands to lose at least 13 feet of his 2-acre property along the Airport Road’s south edge. Perhaps as many as 10 more people with frontage property down the mile length of road would lose out as well.
“I can’t see how it’s going to cost our neighborhood any less than $100,000,” Waine said.
Airport Road is the primary feeder to the Eastern Oregon Event and Trade Center, which is where the county held a public meeting at the end of March to tell the property owners about the $1.2 million project to add a third lane to the road that connects to Highway 395 on the west end and Ott Road on the east. The project also would continue improvements north on Ott, depending on costs. The county hired the engineering firm Anderson Perry & Associates to design the road and oversee the construction.
Anderson Perry showed its designs at the meeting. For those plans to become reality, fences, underground sprinkler systems and fruit trees would have to go to make room for the wider road. Waine said he and one other resident would have to relocate their septic drain fields. Even the Umatilla Electric Cooperative would have to move numerous utility poles.
The problem, he explained, is the property owners for more than 60 years built onto the county’s right-of-way. The locals matched their property lines to the “witness corner,” but a county survey in late autumn found the true property lines were 13 feet farther south and 13 feet farther east.
Gary Culp runs his machining business at the intersection of East Airport Road and Highway 395. He said there is no doubt Airport Road needs improvements, and the county’s plan could mean it butts against his fence. But he said that’s not his real concern.
“I’m for the neighbors,” he said. "I’m on the neighbors' side here.”
Tom Fellows, the county public works director, said Anderson Perry has yet to finalize the design. Until then, he said, the project is in a holding pattern. He could not even speculate on a timeline.
“If we’re talking about if we get into the mid-June time, I think it’s pretty unlikely it would happen before the fair this year,” Fellows said.
The county fair takes place the the first full week of August. County counsel Doug Olsen was even less confident about the construction project launching this year. Once the county gets the design, he said, there’s the bidding process and the county board of commissioners has to OK the contractor. He said the construction project is almost certain to start next spring.
Under state law, the county would have to hold a public hearing on the construction of a new road. Airport Road is not new, and Olsen said the county has no plans for another meeting.
So Waine is gathering signatures of fellow Airport Road property owners to petition the county to hold a public meeting to consider vacating the road or least the portions that would affect him and others.
He needs at least 60 percent of property owners to sign on, and he said he is just a few names away. Those are proving tough because they don’t live there. Once he delivers the signatures to the county clerk, he has to pony up $500 to pay for the public hearing.
Sure, he said, he has other things he can spend that money on, but it’s a good deal cheaper than the $15,000-$50,000 he would have to shell out for moving his septic system.
