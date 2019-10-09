HERMISTON — Short sections of Northeast Fifth and Sixth streets just north of Highland Avenue are closed this week for paving projects.
The paving is in conjunction with new subsidized apartments being built by Northwest Housing Alternatives at the location. The apartments on Sixth Street are expected to be complete in December, and the Fifth Street buildings in January.
The city of Hermiston has wrapped up several paving projects in the past few weeks. Hermiston Avenue is back open after a month of closure to rebuild the travel lanes and sidewalks between First and Third streets.
Last week, the city finished a rebuild of Harper Avenue next to Highway 395 and repaved the road up to Geer Road. The city also repaved West Highland Avenue from Southwest 11th Street to Southwest 15th Place, including restriping the road near 14th Street to add a turn lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.