The front glass door remains shattered Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Fast Mart in Milton-Freewater after two robbers broke in with a rock and took mostly electronic cigarettes, vaping device products, alcohol and knives.

 Katrina Mattila/Fast Mart

MILTON-FREEWATER — Robbers early in the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, bolted from a Milton-Freewater police officer after ripping off the Fast Mart, the latest in a string of similar crimes in the small town.

"Normally I'm notified by dispatch, or by our security, but nobody did this time, so I get here around 3 a.m., the police were already here," Fast Mart manager Katrina Mattila said. "This is our third break-in since October. The first time they broke through the back window, which we boarded up. The second time, through another window which we've had fixed and had bars installed."

