The front glass door remains shattered Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Fast Mart in Milton-Freewater after two robbers broke in with a rock and took mostly electronic cigarettes, vaping device products, alcohol and knives.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Robbers early in the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 7, bolted from a Milton-Freewater police officer after ripping off the Fast Mart, the latest in a string of similar crimes in the small town.
"Normally I'm notified by dispatch, or by our security, but nobody did this time, so I get here around 3 a.m., the police were already here," Fast Mart manager Katrina Mattila said. "This is our third break-in since October. The first time they broke through the back window, which we boarded up. The second time, through another window which we've had fixed and had bars installed."
Other techniques have been employed by the robbers, Mattila said, like when they attempted to force open the shop's backdoor with a crowbar, forcing the shop to reinforce the door.
The total value of items stolen totaled around $14,000, Matilla said, most of it in electronic cigarette and vaping device products. The robbers also took alcohol and assorted items from the shop, going so far as to fill a Fast Mart trashcan full of goods.
"One of them was bleeding," Matilla said, explaining the thief must have cut himself on the broken glass on one of their several trips in and out of the building. "There was blood on the counter, and blood on some of the stuff that the cops retrieved," she said.
Fast Mart's security cameras videoed two hooded figures entering the shop after breaking the glass front door and crawling through security bars, recent addition to deter crime.
Footage from Fast Mart's security cameras showed the thieves packing bags and making several trips in and out of the business. After several of these trips, a Milton-Freewater Police Department pulled up to the front of the store
The robbers fled through the hole in the glass door as the officer exited his vehicle and confronted them. The thieves ran off, and the officer gave chase before one of the thieves threw what the police report identified as a glass bottle of Modelo beer.
"It's going to take two weeks to get another new door," Matilla said. "I called the police and I told them, you've got to have someone here, these robbers are going to come back. They know that I'll stock up on these products again."
From the videos, Matilla said she believes the robbers may be school-aged children stealing e-cigarette products and alcohol to resell at school.
"It's like they don't have any remorse for what they're doing," Matilla said. "When they're throwing beer bottles full of beer at a police officer, that's an assault."
This also was the third similar crime since January in Milton-Freewater. Chief of Police Doug Boedigheimer said officers took two juveniles into custody following one of the burglaries in 2022, but the second burglary that year and the Feb. 7 burglary are open investigations.
"Tangible physical evidence was collected, some of which will be submitted to the Oregon State Police Crime lab for testing and analysis," according to Boedigheimer.
The robbery came just hours before Oregon lawmakers held a press conference on House Bill 3090, which would ban the sale and distribution of flavored inhalant delivery systems, or flavored tobacco products. The bill is in committee.
"Ending the sale of flavored tobacco and nicotine will protect kids from the evil genius of hiding the tarry, noxious taste of ignited tobacco," said Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Portland, the bill's chief sponsor. "Hiding the flavor makes it palatable for kids. It feels less harmful, and then it hooks them on nicotine and it mints a lifelong customer of nicotine and tobacco products."
