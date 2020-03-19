Robotic ponies travel Pendleton streets

PENDLETON — If you glimpsed a pair of motorized horses on Wednesday morning cruising the streets of Pendleton, you weren’t going crazy.
The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce this week took delivery of a pair of robotic horses that are actually fat-tired motorized bikes disguised as ponies. These stick horses on steroids, financed with a grant from Travel Oregon, will serve as motorized kiosks that will help chamber representatives circulate at large community events with maps, brochures and helpful information for visitors.
Chamber Director Cheri Rosenberg and Kristen Dollarhide, the chamber’s tourism, hospitality and event coordinator, rode the two robotic horses half a mile from the East Oregonian to the chamber office. Wesley Murack, of the Pendleton Downtown Association, first attached training wheels and the test drive was on. Rosenberg and Dollarhide wobbled a bit, and then got going. Top speed was around 20 miles per hour. The ponies are designed to brake when the rider pulls on the reins.
Dollarhide rode a smaller version of the horses at the 2018 National Finals Rodeo’s Cowboy Christmas Expo after running into Jim Donnelly, who makes robotic bulls and broncs for rodeo athletes and also runs a cowboy amusement ranch in Fort Worth, Texas. Donnelly makes ponies that come in three sizes. The largest can travel 50 miles per hour and pull a chuckwagon. Dollarhide thought the mid-size ponies could be a good fit for Pendleton.
“We thought they would make great mobile kiosks,” Dollarhide said.
When Travel Oregon came through with $15,000 grant money, the chamber ordered a pair and had money left over for a saddle, saddle bag and the hiring of part-time staff.
“We will have them on the streets of Pendleton with full-size saddles,” Dollarhide said. “Tourism ambassadors will bring information about our community to visitors.”
The chamber will hold a naming contest to come up with monikers for the two horses.
“We’re trying to connect,” Murack said. “Our goal is connecting better with visitors who are not familiar with Pendleton.”
And yeah, the horses are a little gimmicky, they admitted, but so what.
“They’re fun,” Dollarhide said. “People love the idea.”
