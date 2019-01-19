As four robots, each created by a different team of students, enter the ring, there's more on the line than winning a competition.
"The number one thing that makes a good robot is teamwork," said sixth-grader Annette Allen, of Pendleton's Sunridge Middle School.
Each round of the FIRST Tech Challenge, part of a nationwide robotics league, tests the skills of each group. But it also requires them to work outside their team. During each round of competition, they are assigned "alliances" with other groups, and two teams will work together to score points.
"The robots have the same general outline every year, but have different goals," said Maddie Thompson, a junior on Pendleton High School's robotics team.
In this year's competition, the goal is to move pieces of debris, called "elements," into the center of the arena, either on the ground or into a "moon lander," an object in the middle of the arena. There are two corners of the arena called craters, which are filled with silver (whiffle balls) and gold (blocks). The robots have to move those elements to the center of the arena, either by pushing them into a square on the ground, or by depositing them into the "moon lander," an object in the center of the arena. The robots can also score points by climbing onto the moon lander.
"If you can get up from the ground with nothing touching, that's 80 points, which is amazing," said Elizabeth Benedict, a Sunridge Middle School seventh grader.
Nineteen middle and high school teams from Umatilla, Pendleton, La Grande and Cove were at the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday, hoping to use the competition to make it to the next round, the February "superqualifier" in Hillsboro.
The competition tests students' coding skills as well as direct control of the robot. During the "autonomous" portion, team members have 30 seconds to pre-program instructions to a smartphone that controls the robot.
"You can tell it, if you see this color, you must be here, or if you identify this picture, you must be at this location," said Collin Rovey, an eighth-grader on the robotics team from Cove. "Eight seconds after that, we have the driver-controlled portion, where you can switch programs and do everything off the controller."
Sunridge Middle School had an all-girl team, the "G.I.R.L.S.," or Girls in Robotics Lovin' Science, team. As they started their first competition of the day, Freddie Schreier directed Allen, who drove the robot, named "Eve" after the movie Wall-E.
"Nice try," she cheered her teammate, as the robot bumped into the wall. "Go back, try again."
The G.I.R.L.S. team said they all have different tasks — one is the robot's primary driver, one focuses on coding, and one is the build director — but they make it a point to spend time learning the other skills, in case they need to step in for each other.
A team of Pendleton high schoolers said they've also learned to focus on doing one task really well, utilizing their alliances with other teams.
"Our main goal was to climb, and we can pretty much climb every time," said junior Landon Thornburg. "We wanted to use elements, but we focused on one thing at a time. Having two teams that can do one thing reliably is better."
Rovey said he and his team, all eighth graders, based their robot's core design off the instructions on the FIRST website, but made some changes as they went along.
"We increased the boom (the arm that picked up items), and replaced a bucket with a claw," he said. They removed a second motor that wasn't working effectively.
Other teammates maintain the engineering notebook, where they take pictures, diagram their plans, and keep track of the building process. The engineering notebook becomes part of each team's score.
"Even if the don't place top 10 in the robotics competition, they could still advance," said organizer Curt Thompson. "They're scored on teamwork, their response, the engineering notebook. It's not just the competition."
As the teams worked, a group of Umatilla High School students were there as mentors for younger students. The group of seven high schoolers are in their own competition league, the First Robotics Challenge (FRC) league.
"I help out with programming and software issues," said Naomi Wyckoff, a UHS junior. She said part of the job is stepping away, and letting the younger students figure things out for themselves. "The code they use is different from mine now," Wyckoff said. "But it's really cool seeing all the kids who want to work hard. Sometimes you have to let them make their own mistakes."
Like many students in the robotics program, Wyckoff said she hopes to go into technology or science after high school.
"I want to go into hardware or software development," she said. "And hopefully I can come back and mentor these teams, too."
