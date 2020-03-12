HERMISTON — North Highway 395 in Hermiston is about to get a shiny new addition.
Rogers Toyota held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning for their new dealership on the corner of Highway 395 and Punkin Center, which will cover seven acres of ground and include a 30,000 foot main building and a detailing shop. It is expected to be complete in November.
Owner Ryan Rogers said when Larry Campbell, who owned Hermiston’s former Toyota dealership, asked if he would be interested in buying the dealership in 2014, accepting that offer was “one of the best business decisions ever.” The Hermiston community has embraced Rogers Toyota with open arms, he said, making it an easy decision to expand.
“Normally I would be nervous as heck to put this big of an investment in, but it’s a no-brainer,” he said.
Rogers’ father started the company in 1971. At the time he was the youngest Potiac dealer in the country at age 19, Rogers said. His father taught him the importance of putting customers first.
At Thursday’s groundbreaking, Hermiston Chamber of Commerce director Kimberly Nevil noted that Rogers Toyota is a major sponsor of many of Hermiston’s events, and said she was excited to see their growth.
“Of all the community events the chamber does, Rogers is always a partner,” she said. “We’re very thankful for Rogers.”
She and Umatilla County Commissioner Bill Elfering both praised the project for helping to develop Hermiston’s main thoroughfare through town. The car dealerships up and down Highway 395 have helped make the community a “car dealership capital” in the area, Elfering said.
“We’re excited to see this development here on this corner, and excited to see development all the way up and down Highway 395,” he said.
The dealership’s general manager, Glenn Silaski, told the East Oregonian that the new dealership will address crowding problems at the current location farther south on the highway, from parking to bathrooms. There will be space for more inventory on the lot and twice as many service bays, including three enclosed drive-through lanes that will shelter people from the weather as they get out of their vehicle.
The business currently employs 50 people, and Silaski said the extra service bays will result in hiring additional staff after the project is complete.
On Thursday, as heavy construction equipment moved dirt around in the background, Silaski told the community members gathered on a corner of the lot that he understands people are always skeptical that construction projects will stay on timeline, but he had a good feeling about meeting the projected timeline to move into the new building in November.
“Just since yesterday, you can hardly recognize (the site),” he said.
The project is being built by McAlvain Companies, Inc. of Boise.
