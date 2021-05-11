HERMISTON — Motorists on Interstate 84 during the morning hours on Wednesday, May 12, could see rolling slowdowns between milepost 179 and 191.5, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The slowdowns will help ODOT workers with the safe removal of the variable message sign spanning the eastbound side of the freeway at milepost 191.4 between the Stanfield and Echo exits. The current variable message sign will be replaced.
The first slowdown is slated to occur at 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near milepost 179 where Interstate 82 traffic merges onto eastbound Interstate 84. A second slowdown will occur between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the same location to allow the new sign to be attached.
A third slowdown may or may not be necessary to allow for final connection of the new sign.
The eastbound on-ramps at exits 180 (Westland Rd), 182 (OR207), the eastbound rest area, and 188 (US395) will be closed for 10 to 15 minutes during the slowdowns which may result in some congestion.
Traffic will be allowed to completely clear between the slowdowns. There will be a right lane closure in place at the sign location to allow room for the crane used to remove and place the VMS, so travelers should be prepared to merge into the left lane.
There will be no impacts to westbound traffic on Interstate 84 or the westbound off- and on-ramps.
