PENDLETON — Room to Bloom Preschool & Daycare was ceasing operations at the end of May, according to an email parents received from then owner Trina Fell, causing a desperate situation for many parents due to the lack of child care options in the Pendleton community.
Then Hannah Anderson stepped up. She is the new owner and director of Room to Bloom.
Conversations regarding the change in ownership between Anderson and Fell began in the middle of May, and then Anderson was able to resume Room to Bloom child care services on June 7.
Anderson used to work for Room to Bloom about five years ago as a teacher aide and as a teacher, then she started up her own in-home day care after having her own children.
“It’s always been in my blood,” Anderson said, her mother being a child care provider when she was growing up.
At the time of the imminent closure of Room to Bloom in May, 38 children were enrolled, and parents were scrambling for another child care option.
During this shake-up, the Pendleton Children’s Center asked the Pendleton City Council for grant funding to expand its child care services and facility to accommodate an influx of children.
The council granted $25,000 to the Pendleton Children’s Center to create three classrooms in existing space. Additional grant funding also was provided to finance the project, said Brittney Jackson, the director of the Pendleton Children’s Center.
This planned expansion should be complete by the end of September or October, Jackson said, and it will increase the center’s capacity from 54 children up to 72 — having three classrooms of 18 preschoolers each, a toddler room of 10 and an infant room of eight.
Before taking over for Fell, Anderson had 14 children enrolled at her in-home day care, and 12 of those 14 followed her to Room to Bloom.
Of the 38 originally enrolled in Room to Bloom, Anderson said she knows some ended up staying and some ended up seeking out other child care options because this all unfolded so quickly, leaving families in limbo.
“Trina ran a very good program,” Anderson said, and she said she hopes to continue that legacy.
Room to Bloom still will be schedule-centric and focus on nature-based, hands-on learning, taking advantage of the facility’s outdoor space.
Conscious discipline will continue to be a part of the program, in addition to staffing well educated teachers, Anderson said.
“I don’t want to change much," she said. "It has done a lot for our community.”
Anderson does want to add some of her own personal touches to the program. One change she made was to expand infant care by creating a “waddler” classroom, dividing up the infant age group into two smaller groups, better specializing care and services for specific, smaller age ranges.
The staff to child ratio remains the same, Anderson said, as it was under Fell — 1:4 infant, 1:5 toddler and 1:10 preschool, meeting state regulations. However, Anderson said she hopes to recruit a “floater” staff member who can go between groups to provide any additional support.
Another change Anderson is looking into is to incorporate “hands-on play and learning even more,” something Fell aexcelled at, Anderson said, but a challenge she welcomes.
Anderson has 32 children registered at Room to Bloom, and maximum capacity is 48, so there are openings — ages 6 weeks to 12 years old — but Anderson said she suspects a surge of applicants in the fall with the school year approaching, which will probably mean collaboration and communication with the Pendleton Children’s Center and other providers to provide child care services for as many families as possible.
“Trina and Fred have been absolutely amazing,” Anderson said of the previous owners. “They are continuously helping to get kids through the door.”
Jackson agreed with Anderson that a wave is coming and child care providers need to work together to help families. For example, Jackson said, it is helpful to know what providers are at capacity and what openings for different age groups providers have so families can be referred, preventing the splitting up of siblings for day care.
With the expansion of the Pendleton Children’s Center, Jackson said, she hopes it will help provide the child care services families in the community need.
