PENDLETON — The sound of “Taps” echoed out across Til Taylor Park in Pendleton on Friday, Aug. 14, as Umatilla County Undersheriff Jim Littlefield and Pendleton Rotary Club President Michael Williams laid a wreath in front of the statue of Til Taylor.
The wreath laying, organized by the Pendleton Rotary Club, served as a way to pay tribute to the fallen sheriff, a century after his murder during a jailbreak on July 25, 1920. Williams, whose great-aunt was Taylor’s second wife, Claire Moussu, said his family ties to Taylor and Taylor’s involvement in Rotary inspired him to get involved in planning a memorial.
“It’s kind of interesting, we don’t dwell on it as a family,” said Williams of the murder. “But it’s an honor to have him as a family member.”
Williams said he had originally been interested in planning a larger event for the centennial anniversary of Taylor’s murder on July 25, 2020, however, COVID-19 restrictions resulted in the inability to hold a larger gathering.
“We had thought about July 25, but it seemed like this coronavirus thing was constantly getting in the way of what we could do and what we couldn’t do,” said Williams. “There was just too much uncertainty.”
Although the larger event was not feasible, Williams said he felt it was important to do something to honor Taylor this year, and felt the wreath laying fit the bill. The crowd — of less than 20 — spread out around the statue wearing masks and the whole event lasted less than 30 minutes.
According to Williams, Taylor served as the first president of the Pendleton Rotary Club, which was founded mere months before his death in 1920. In a brief speech following the wreath laying, Williams thanked those in attendance and acknowledged local law enforcement for its continued efforts in the community.
Littlefield presented Williams with a coin bearing the core values of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and thanked Rotary Club for its continued support of the community.
“We greatly appreciate the Rotary’s support of Sheriff Taylor and the sheriff’s office in general,” the undersheriff said. “We’re fortunate to live in Umatilla County where we have such great support and understanding for law enforcement.”
Additionally, Littlefield read the core values of the sheriff’s office and acknowledge that he believed Sheriff Taylor would be supportive of the current office.
“I’m sure that Sheriff Taylor would agree with our core values and our sheriff’s office,” he said.
Former Rotary Club President Carter Kerns added that he felt it was important to celebrate figures that were important to the early days of Pendleton and Umatilla County.
“I think Til Taylor is a real legend in Pendleton,” Kerns said. “We need to remember our heroes and leaders because if they hadn’t existed, we wouldn’t be here.”
Kerns said that even those memorialized, such as Taylor, often get overlooked or lost and forgotten in day-to-day life.
“I’ve driven by this statue my whole life and I think we need to stop and think about it a bit more once in a while,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.