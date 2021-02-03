HERMISTON — After Hermiston's Funland playground burned down in May 2019, the Hermiston Rotary Club wanted to be an "integral" part of the plans to rebuild.
Club members recently fulfilled that desire by donating and constructing a large new picnic shelter next to the site of the new playground currently under construction.
In a news release, the Rotary Club thanked the Hermiston Walmart Distribution Center and Rotary International’s District 5100 for providing grant dollars to supplement a "generous" portion of funds from the Hermiston Rotary Club's members, as well as the members of the club who donated their time to build the new 28-foot by 24-foot covered picnic area.
Club President Jeremy Larson said it was Walmart's grants that "really kickstarted our efforts to make this project doable” by providing a down payment on a shelter kit the group purchased from Natural Structures of Baker City.
Hermiston Parks and Recreation Director Larry Fetter said in the news release that prior to the old Funland burning down, the picnic shelter next to it was in high demand for birthday parties and other gatherings. This additional shelter will allow more people to book picnic space there.
“We are excited to see the new Funland Park develop before our eyes and are thankful for the Hermiston Rotary Club’s leadership in making this shelter as a wonderful addition to the playground," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.