PENDLETON — Happy Canyon and Round-Up have found an act for their reopening kickoff.
In a press release, the two organizations announced they were hiring Grammy-nominated country singer Billy Currington to take the stage at Happy Canyon Arena on Sept. 11.
The press release touted his 11 No. 1 singles, including “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To,” “That’s How Country Boys Roll” and “Pretty Good at Drinkin’ Beer.” A Georgia native, Currington grew up listening to Waylon Jennings, Kenny Rogers and Willie Nelson.
In a statement, both Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins and Round-Up President Randy Bracher expressed excitement at booking Currington.
“Billy Currington has a great combination of high-energy crowd pleasers and relatable ballads that will connect with so many different people,” Bracher said. “He’s a great fit to kick off the week after such a crazy year.”
The Round-Up, Happy Canyon and all of their associated events were canceled last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, the first time Pendleton didn’t host its signature rodeo since World War II.
The Round-Up spent 2020 raising money for businesses and organizations affected by the rodeo’s cancelation and quickly committed to a comeback event in 2021. With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to ease across the state, Gov. Kate Brown has repeatedly expressed confidence that the Round-Up will meet its goal.
Tickets will go on sale on June 24 at 10 a.m, with prices ranging from $46 to $150. Tickets can be purchased at www.pendletonroundup.com or by calling 541-612-3421.
