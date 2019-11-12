PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Association only broke ground on its new administrative and retail facility a couple weeks ago, but it’s already looking for a “Fresh Start.”
The advisory committee for the Pendleton Development Commission will meet to discuss the association’s $100,000 Fresh Start grant application to help fund the $3.5 million project.
According to the Round-Up’s application, the grant would go toward interior furnishings, exterior landscaping and beautification.
The association has already secured financing from Banner Bank to build the facility, and Round-Up Office Director Kevin Jordan said a denial wouldn’t prevent the facility from opening ahead of the 2020 rodeo.
“It would still be a viable, open building, but it wouldn’t look as nice,” he said.
The Round-Up bought the old Albertsons property in early 2018 with the express purpose of expanding the association’s footprint past the rodeo grounds. The Round-Up Board of Directors ultimately decided to demolish the vacant supermarket and build a new facility on the northeast corner of the lot.
Following years of sustained growth for the association, the new structure is intended to consolidate much of the Round-Up’s administrative, ticketing and retail operations under one roof.
In its application, the Round-Up emphasized that the new building will add to Pendleton’s “beauty and attractiveness.”
The facility will also include an 895-square-foot lease space for a third-party company. The application states the company is expected to bring in four to five full-time jobs and up to 40 part-time jobs available to high school and college students.
Jordan said the Round-Up is in talks with a particular company, but the association has signed a non-disclosure agreement and can’t talk about it publicly. But even if negotiations with the company don’t pan out, Jordan said the Round-Up will bring in some sort of business that will benefit the community.
The grant program the Round-Up is trying to take advantage of is a relatively new one for the Pendleton Development Commission and the urban renewal district.
When the Pendleton Veterinary Clinic sought out a $100,000 grant from the development commission to build a brand new facility at 625 S.W. Emigrant Ave., the commission created Fresh Start to fund new buildings from the ground up. Most of the urban renewal district’s other programs focus on upgrades and renovations to existing structures.
The Round-Up is seeking $100,000 for its new building, the maximum amount allowed under the program.
If the development commission approves the Round-Up’s application, the money will come from the urban renewal district, a special taxing area that encompasses downtown Pendleton and some of the surrounding area. Most money from the urban renewal district is used for private improvement projects, although commissioners recently allocated $1.475 million for road repair.
Even though most urban renewal projects focus on the downtown area, the district boundaries extend all the way to the Westgate overpass to the west.
Surrounding businesses like Mac’s Bar and Grill and Dairy Queen have already received urban renewal grants.
Charles Denight, the associate director of the development commission, said the commission’s advisory committee will get the first look at the application. If the committee approves it, the application will be forwarded to the development commission for final approval.
The advisory committee meeting will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the council chambers annex in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
[EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been changed to reflect a correction. The article previously misstated the amount of money the Pendleton Development Commission allocated for road repair. It's $1.475 million.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.