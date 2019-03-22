Less than a year after the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest brought in Blake Shelton, the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon are bringing in a country star of their own.
The singer of such hits as “Just Fishin’,” “Hot Mama,” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” Trace Adkins will take the Happy Canyon Arena stage as a part of the rodeo kickoff concert Sept. 7, according to a Happy Canyon press release.
With Adkins having sold 11 million albums, won three American Country Music awards, and received three Grammy nominations, the press release states that artist is known for his “energetic, fiery personality and trademark deep voice.”
“I’m gonna bring a band and turn it up real loud,” he said in a statement. “And we’re gonna have a good time!”
Round-Up President Dave O’Neill and Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins lauded Adkins as a good fit for the opening show.
“Trace Adkins has a great combination of high-energy crowd pleasers and relatable ballads that will connect with many different folks,” O’Neill said in the press release.
Tickets go on sale at 6:30 a.m. on March 29. Tickets range from $46-$150 and can be reserved at www.pendletonroundup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.