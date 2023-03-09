PENDLETON — Round-Up City Development Corp. President Joe Hull has asked the city of Pendleton to give land for his group's proposal for a regional sports complex.
Hull updated the city council at its meeting Tuesday, March 7, about the project to build a $40 million to $50 million sports complex in Pendleton.
"I asked them to gift the 40 acres on Airport Road to RCDC, or come up with a commitment," Hull said. "RCDC needs control to accept state and federal dollars. Whether by (memorandum of understanding) or deed, the properties would come back to the city. The gift or MOU would circle back to the city. We need the land tied up to construct phase one."
The council discussed Hull's proposal and could take action on the project at its next regular meeting, March 21.
Phase one of the project would cost an estimated $10 million, and the second phase $20 million. He said after the March 7 meeting that Round-Up City Development on March 3 submitted its application for direct federal funding from Congress for acquiring property, but phase two would require a bond.
RCDC proposes the Pendleton Regional Youth Sports Complex as a state-of-the-art facility, featuring turf fields for baseball, softball, soccer and football and capable of hosting local, regional and even national tournaments. RCDC also proposes an associated recreational vehicle park, which is to be a year-round business.
RCDC proposed in January to site the complex on 127.5 acres of private land where Airport Road starts to parallel Interstate 84, outside the city's UGB. The plan now calls for building the complex on two parcels on the west side of Stage Gulch and Airport roads, within Pendleton's urban growth boundary. A 40-acre lot belongs to the city, while an adjacent 60-acre parcel is privately-owned. A nonprofit is to market and manage all the facilities, Hull said.
"The city will own the property when it's all said and done," he said.
