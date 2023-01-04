PENDLETON — Round-Up City Development Corp. President Joe Hull delivered the opening pitch for a $40 million-$50 million regional youth sports complex in Pendleton.

“The idea of a youth sports complex has been afoot in Pendleton for decades,” Joe Hull said. “About a year ago, when I took over as president of the Round-Up City Development Corp., we decided on four projects. The largest was this sports complex.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Justin
Justin

I have a family and I love sports. But $50 million for a youth sports facility does not seem like a good investment for Pendleton. There are a lot better ways to invest that money in Pendleton.

1) Expand the Pendleton Riverwalk

2) Help revitalize Main Street by restoring the Historic Rivoli Theater.

3) Continue to repair the roads in this town. The city has made a lot of progress but there are still a lot of terrible side roads.

4) Update the Vert Auditorium.

If a private company wants to build a Youth Sports facility, great. But I can think of a lot better ways the city can spend $50 million.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.