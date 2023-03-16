Country star Craig Morgan is a co-headliner with Clint Black for the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert on Sept. 9 at Happy Canyon Arena. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
PENDLETON — A pair of country singer-songwriters will co-headline the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert. Craig Morgan and Clint Black will take the stage on Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23.
A Grammy award winner, Black has one of the most storied careers in modern country music, with more than 20 million album sales since his 1989 debut release, "Killin' Time." He has 22 No. 1 singles to his credit — and he wrote or co-wrote each of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "When My Ship Comes In," "Good Run of Bad Luck" and "Nothin' But the Taillights."
Black has wrangled in more than a dozen music awards in both the United States and Canada and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to touring throughout North America, Black hosts "Talking in Circles," a television talk show on Circle TV.
A Grand Ole Opry inductee, Morgan has charted more than two dozen songs on Billboard, including "Redneck Yacht Club," "Almost Home," "International Harvester" and "That's What I Love About Sunday." In addition, he spent more than 17 years serving in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He received the 2006 USO Merit Award and was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal in 2018.
Morgan was a finalist in the CBS reality show "Beyond the Edge," winning $70,000 for Operation Finally Home. And in September 2022, he released "God, Family, Country: A Memoir." In addition to sharing about his rise to country music stardom, he wrote about his military career and work as an undercover agent fighting sex traffickers in Thailand.
"We are so excited to have not one, but two incredible country music icons take the Happy Canyon stage to kick off a great week," Happy Canyon President Kenzie Hansell said. "This is sure to be an outstanding concert that will appeal to so many fans."
Round-Up President Karl Farber agreed, saying, it will be an amazing way to start Round-Up week.
"We can't wait for everyone to see this show and have some fun," Farber said.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
