PENDLETON — A pair of country singer-songwriters will co-headline the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Kick-Off Concert. Craig Morgan and Clint Black will take the stage on Sept. 9, 7 p.m. at Happy Canyon Arena, Pendleton. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23.

A Grammy award winner, Black has one of the most storied careers in modern country music, with more than 20 million album sales since his 1989 debut release, "Killin' Time." He has 22 No. 1 singles to his credit — and he wrote or co-wrote each of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "When My Ship Comes In," "Good Run of Bad Luck" and "Nothin' But the Taillights."

