Round-Up Construction

Workers install stone cladding on the outside of the new Pendleton Round-Up administrative building on Thursday afternoon. Construction on the building started shortly after the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up and is supposed to be completed prior to the start of this year’s rodeo.
