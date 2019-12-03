PENDLETON — The newest Pendleton Round-Up queen is no stranger to the life of rodeo royalty — she was a princess on last year’s Round-Up court and presided as queen of Walla Walla Frontier Days in 2016.
Queen Josilyn Fullerton joins princesses Makayla Fossek, Lyla Lindquist, Lauren Makin and Kaleigh White. The court will be the face of the Round-Up at parades, rodeos and other events around the West.
Fullerton hails from Dayton, Washington. At Dayton High School, she served as FFA president for two years and played high school volleyball and basketball, earning 2016 All-State selection in volleyball and recognized as most inspirational by her team. Currently, she competes in barrel racing and goat tying as a member of the Walla Walla Community College rodeo team. Fullerton, who majors in agriculture business and animal science, will graduate in 2021. She is the daughter of Greg and Nikki Fullerton.
“I am excited to represent the community,” Fullerton said. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Fossek, of Pendleton, reigned as a Happy Canyon princess on last year’s court. The 19-year-old daughter of Robert and Jennifer Fossek attends Blue Mountain Community College. At Pendleton High School, she was an honor roll student active in FFA and volleyball.
“I have never missed a Pendleton Round-Up in my 18 years and I want to be added to the list of ladies that have served on both sides of the fence (Happy Canyon and Round-Up),” Fossek said.
Lindquist, of Pendleton, is pursuing her agriculture business degree at BMCC and plans a career as a florist. She attended her first Round-Up at age 10 after moving to Oregon from California.
“I was blown away by the power and grace of the ladies on the Pendleton Round-Up Court,” Lindquist said.
The 21-year-old has volunteered as pennant bearer and cattle pusher over the years, as well as manning the Pendleton High School dance team’s nacho booth. She is the daughter of Jennifer Keeton, of Pendleton.
Makin, of Wallowa, is also no stranger to being on a rodeo court. She served as Eastern Oregon Livestock Show princess in 2015 and presided as queen over Chief Joseph Days in 2016.
Makin, 21, graduated from the Joseph Charter School and Eastern Oregon University. In high school, she played volleyball and basketball and participated in FFA, 4-H and student government. She works as a dental assistant for Dr. Robert Pratt in Pendleton. She is the daughter of Bryan and Kit Makin of Wallowa.
White, of Dayton, was an honor roll student and athlete in high school, competing in volleyball and softball and participating in FFA and Future Business Leaders of America. The daughter of Fred and Kelly White earned recognition as Dayton Chamber of Commerce Youth of the Year and as Washington Junior Rodeo Queen. She is pursuing a political science degree at Gonzaga University.
Her family involvement in the Round-Up traces back to her great-great-great-grandfathers Roy Bishop and Chauncey Bishop, who were Pendleton Round-Up directors. Two aunts and her grandmother served on the rodeo court.
“I have been dreaming of this moment since I was 4 years old,” White said. “I am proud and honored to continue our family involvement with the Pendleton Round-Up for the 110 years.”
