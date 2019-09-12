PENDLETON — Rodeo is a sport of numbers. The fast roping time, the big score on a ride.
The vendors at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds also count the numbers — of how much food and drink they serve. From potatoes to chicken to beer, vendors go through stacks, pounds and gallons of food and drink to feed the Round-Up masses.
Here’s a sample of what it takes to feed the masses during Round-Up week.
The place: Pilot Rock Senior Parents
Hometown: Pilot Rock
The specialty: Philly cheese steaks and deep-fried cookie dough
Rindy Watson with Pilot Rock Senior Parents said it takes 12 large boxes of beef for the sandwiches plus six 107-ounce cans of cheese spread. That’s a tick over 40 pounds of cheese spread.
The booth also will deep fry at least four 20-pound boxes of frozen cookies. Each box, Watson said, yields 432 delicious fried balls of cookie dough.
The place: La Salsa Mexican Grill
Hometown: Missoula, Montana
The specialty: nachos with beef or chicken
Ross Spencer works the big barbecue grills at La Salsa, and at this point in the week, that work heats up.
“It’s nonstop cooking,” he said, slapping marinated chicken thighs onto a hot grill. “Cook all day long.”
The business picks up as Round-Up crowds increase. La Salsa will cook up 300 pounds of chicken and another 300 pounds of beef Friday. Then repeat the feat Saturday.
The place: Mario’s Basque Barbecue
Hometown: Pendleton
The specialty: barbecued beef, chicken and pork
Tony Zubria owns and operates the family business that is an icon on the Round-Up Grounds. He said in rough numbers the stand has served 400 pounds of beef, 200 pounds of chicken and a “s***-ton of pork.”
The place: East side beer bar under the south grandstands
Hometown: Pendleton
The specialty: Coors and Coors Light
This one section last Round-Up poured 10,000 cups of beer.
At 12 ounces a pour, that’s 120,000 ounces, or 937.5 gallons of beer.
The place: ML Express
Hometown: Milton-Freewater
The specialty: curly fries and corn dogs
Bob Riedel of ML Express said it takes 2.5 tons of potatoes to provide the blocks of curly fries that are a Round-Up crowd favorite. Those potatoes come from Bud-Rich Potato Inc., Hermiston.
The corn dogs require 90 cases of Pendleton’s Hill Meat Co. wieners.
“It’s a frickin’ pallet full,” he said, with boxes of hot dogs stacked 4 feet by 4 feet.
The two mainstays come with condiments: 36 gallons of mustard and 80 gallons of ketchup.
The numbers, Riedel said, “start getting stupid.”
The place: Scott’s Kettle Korn
Hometown: Athol, Idaho
The specialty: Various popcorns
Owner Rikki Scott said last year the booth used 1,000 pounds of kernels — 20 bags at 50 pounds each. The hefty bags produce 120 bags each of popcorn goodness.
The place: Pendleton Round-Up Margarita Bar
Hometown: Pendleton
The specialty: Yep, margaritas
The crew there said the nook-in-wall bar on Tuesday alone went though nine bottles of tequila, 12 bottles of Pendleton Whisky and 42 bottles of margarita mix. Let ’er buck indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.