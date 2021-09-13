PENDLETON — Broadley speaking, the theme of the Pendleton Round-Up is the same each day of the rodeo: the Old West.
From its grounds free from advertising to its arena floor covered in grass, each day of the Round-Up aims to offer audience members a similar experience to the Round-Up’s first rodeo in 1910. But outside of the competition and all the associated festivities and pageantry, there are several days during the rodeo dedicated to a charitable cause. The Round-Up cedes some of the spotlight to these organizations to solicit donations and grow awareness about their missions.
Below is a day-by-day preview of each day of the Round-Up and its associated theme.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Farmers Ending Hunger
John Burt, the executive director of the Farmers Ending Hunger, said the Salem-based nonprofit does fundraising events across the state, but the Round-Up is one of the most special events for the calendar.
Since 2004, Farmers Ending Hunger has worked with farmers and food processors to take a portion of their harvest and donate it to food banks. While it may not be based in Eastern Oregon, its connections to the region are extensive. Local farmers founded the organization and more than half of its board are from the region. Today, about 70% of its food come from Umatilla and Morrow counties.
“The Round-Up wants to recognize its roots in agriculture,” Burt said.
A Farmers Ending Hunger video will play during the rodeo and the nonprofit will run a couple booths at the grounds. Two Farmers Ending Hunger donors — Northwest Farm Credit Services and Riverpoint Farms — will present novelty checks to the group in front of the bucking horse statue at the Round-Up Grounds entrance.
The Round-Up also will honor retired Director Mike Ledbetter on Sept. 15.
Thursday, Sept. 16: Tough Enough to Wear Pink
Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, Tough Enough to Wear Pink has never struggled to stand out on its day.
Competitors and attendees alike don pink on the Thursday of Round-Up to highlight the battle against breast cancer, but Casey Whtie-Zollman of Tough Enough to Wear Pink said the group is planning some special events for its crystal anniversary.
She said Tough Enough will be selling special 15th anniversary pins to commemorate its decade-and-a-half of work in addition to spotlighting breast cancer survivors during the rodeo.
White-Zollman said the group has typically distinguished itself by keeping its money local instead of sending it to prominent national charities. Tough Enough has raised more than $300,000 since its inception, and while much of that money has gone to St. Anthony Hospital’s cancer clinic, the group has chosen a different cause in 2021.
This year, 100% of the proceeds will go toward the Eastern Oregon Cancer Network and its mission of building a facility for women to stay in while they receive breast cancer treatment.
Friday, Sept. 17: Grand Marshall Bob Stangier.
Like in years past, Friday marks the day for the Westward Ho! Parade, where every entrant is powered by foot or hoof.
While the Friday rodeo itself won’t be connected to a theme or charity, the Round-Up will stake out some time to honor Bob Stangier, the grand marshal of Westward Ho!.
A Pendleton native, Stangier is one of Umatilla County’s few remaining World War II veterans. Stangier was in college when his mother received his draft notice, prompting him to sign up for the U.S. Army Air Corps rather than joining the general infantry. Stangier flew 70 missions while stationed in Italy, garnering a Distinguished Flying Cross by the time he was done in 1946.
Stangier returned to Pendleton and operated several businesses before retiring in 2000. The Round-Up will honor him that day by bringing him in on a wagon during the rodeo.
The Round-Up also will commemorate the pending retirements of Round-Up President Randy Bracher and Hay & Barns Director Bob Rosselle.
Saturday, Sept. 18: National Patriots Day
On the final day of the rodeo, the Round-Up is asking attendees to adopt a new color scheme: red, white and blue.
The suggested dress code is a part of the Round-Up’s National Patriot Day, an event that’s a part of the Wrangler National Patriot program. According to its website, Wrangler has donated more than $1.2 million through National Patriot.
National Patriot representatives will man two booths during Round-Up where attendees can support its cause by buying raffle tickets. This year, proceeds will go toward the Eastern Oregon Military Support Foundation, which provides support services to local veterans and active military members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.