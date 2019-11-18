PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Association is about to open negotiations with one of its most lucrative namesakes.
At a Pendleton Rotary Club meeting Monday, Round-Up General Manager Erika Patton told the audience that the association was set to sit down with representatives from Pendleton Whisky to talk about a new royalty deal.
Along with ticket sales and retail operations, licensing the Pendleton name and Round-Up logo to the makers of Pendleton Whisky has become a significant source of income for the rodeo association.
Royalties and trademarks generated $1.2 million in income during the Round-Up’s 2017-18 fiscal year, a figure that’s higher than the revenue generated from ticket sales.
The Round-Up’s royalty agreement took on more importance when Proximo Spirits, the American subsidiary of international liquor giant Becle, acquired the Pendleton Whisky brand for $205 million in 2017.
“It’s just a different kind of relationship with a much bigger company,” Patton said.
Pendleton Whisky’s new parent company seems keen on getting to know its licensing partner: Patton said more than 100 Proximo employees came to the last Round-Up and 150 are expected to attend next year.
She said Round-Up’s contract with Proximo expires in 2021 with the association looking to enter into a new, 10-year contract.
Patton also provided a brief overview of how the Round-Up and Happy Canyon did in 2019.
She said the Round-Up brought in 58,500 visitors this year, and in an unusual reversal from the usual trend, saw its Wednesday rodeo as one of its strongest draws.
Patton said Happy Canyon brought in 8,395 visitors for the night show and another 7,788 for Professional Bull Riders, a strong showing for the smaller rodeo.
She also highlighted the Happy Canyon kickoff concert, which used Trace Adkins as the headliner to sell 4,300 tickets.
As the Round-Up begins planning its 110th rodeo, which organizers are calling the “supercentennial,” Patton said she would like the association to begin marketing its Let ’Er Buck Pass more.
Started in 2016, the $20 pass allows fans to enter the Round-Up Grounds without guaranteeing them a seat.
Although the set-up sometimes leads to encounters between pass holders and fans who reserved seats, Patton said the pass is perfect for more casual fans.
“That’s really what they want to do,” she said. “They want to take it in and leave.”
