Round-Up plans new construction after 2019 rodeo

PENDLETON — Like every other stage of the Pendleton Round-Up’s expansion, the association’s approach to its latest development has been careful and methodical.
The Round-Up Association announced in June 2018 that intended to use the former Albertsons property for an expanded parking lot and a new retail/administrative building.
The vacated grocery store’s demolition before the September rodeo made way for the larger parking lot, but there’s been no construction activity since then.
Round-Up President Dave O’Neill explained that the board of directors, staff, and architects have spent the past year collaborating on the design phase.
O’Neill said the design process wasn’t beset by obstacles and delays. Rather, the length of the process was a result of each side wanting to be thorough.
A sense of deliberateness has permeated the Round-Up’s expansion plans, which will see the venerable rodeo expand its property footprint west and south.
The Round-Up started purchasing land west of Southwest Byers Avenue in 2017, but the association only mentioned Blue Mountain Community College as a potential partner for a project on the land.
The Round-Up has since publicly committed to the Blue Mountain Regional Training Center, and is waiting on word from the Oregon Legislature to fund so it can donate land to BMCC for an indoor arena and classroom space.
The association also staved off years of speculation about its interest in the vacant Albertsons property, only publicly announcing its definitive interest in the property after purchasing it in January 2018. The Round-Up then held discussions about the future use for about six months before settling on its current plans.
The Round-Up’s new building, to be located on the northeast corner of the parking lot, will consolidate its retail, ticket, and administrative operations under one roof. All of them are currently spread around the Round-Up grounds and the Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
O’Neill said contractors will break ground on the new facility after this year’s Round-Up, with an expected completion date of August or September 2020.
The Round-Up president also said progress is being made on their western expansion.
He said the construction crews will soon be on scene to demolish the Southwest Byers strip mall that used to be anchored by Frontier Tavern. Workers will also demolish a few vacant houses, their residents already having relocated to new homes.
The long-term vision for the property is to serve BMCC’s purposes for the Blue Mountain Regional Training Center, but in the interim the Round-Up plans to use it for parking for contestants, rodeo contractors, and production personnel during Round-Up week.
Although the parking isn’t open to the public, O’Neill said it could lead to more parking in other places.
With more space available for rodeo personnel, O’Neill said that could open up public parking from private landowners within a 1-mile radius who previously served cowboys and their cohorts.
“That’s a step in the right direction,” he said.
(0) comments
