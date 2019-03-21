The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon have selected a Pendleton woman as their next general manager.
Erika Patton will take the reins of the historic rodeo and night show on April 1, replacing Casey Beard, who announced his retirement in November.
Patton, the business manager for the InterMountain ESD and formerly a vice president at Banner Bank, will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the organization.
"I feel honored to have been selected to be part of this iconic organization and can’t wait to get started," she said in a press release. "I look forward to being part of its future."
That future will include the construction of a new retail store and main office, the renovation of the announcer's booth and the development of the Farm II project in coordination with Blue Mountain Community College.
Round-Up President Dave O'Neill and Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins said in the release that Patton is well-suited for the position, with management and financial experience plus a history of civic board participation.
“Erika has the talent, energy and background to successfully lead our day-to-day operations and execute strategic planning necessary to navigate the rapid growth of the Pendleton Round-Up Association," O'Neill said. "It is especially rewarding to bring on somebody from our area that knows our story and is personally invested in our community. That truly is a template for success."
Patton, her husband and two children are all active in rodeo.
Beard was selected as the organization's first general manager in 2014, more than a century after the rodeo was founded. In the past four years he has overseen record ticket sales and national awards.
“We are sad to see such a good man like Casey Beard leave our organization," Hawkins said, "but we are also excited to see what Erika has in store for the future."
