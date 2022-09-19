PENDLETON — Physician assistant Kristin Schmidtgall is Round-Up Volunteer of the Year for 2022.
"I came to Pendleton on a rotation from (Oregon Health & Science University) and loved it," she said. "I fell in love with the town. In three days I met friends. I love small towns, but Pendleton also has so much history and vibrancy. It's special."
She works with Room 17 on the Round-Up Grounds and with Round-Up Medical Director Dr. Brad Adams both at Eastern Oregon Orthopedic Surgery & Fracture Clinic. She said she is from the suburbs of Philadelphia and "kept moving west."
Schmidtgall holds master's degrees in public health and physician assistant studies, as well as a physician assistant certification. She got her PA license in the first week of September 2009. In the second week, she volunteered at the Round-Up.
"It was just in time," she recalled.
Schmidtgall met her husband Brandon, a Pendleton fire department lieutenant paramedic, at the Round-Up. They held their reception and wedding photos in the arena.
"Out of thousands of volunteers, I don't know why I was selected this year," she said. "Medically, it can be a challenging environment. We sometimes have to coordinate some significant care. Last year of course we had to plan for COVID contingencies."
Schmidtgall said she has had many memorable experiences during her 13 Round-Ups.
"One memorable experience occurred in the first years," she said. "A gentlemen visiting from out of the area was stung in the mouth by a bee. He and his wife still come to the rodeo. They always walk up to the first aid booth to thank me again for helping him. So even when a case isn't the most serious, it can still have an impact."
Adams said every Round-Up director has the option of nominating a candidate for volunteer of the year, but not all do so.
"There are usually six or seven nominees," he said. "Then the directors vote on them."
He congratulated Schmidtgall on earning the honor. She and hundreds of other volunteers are part of a deep tradition that keeps the many part of the Round-Up moving.
T. J. Hansell, 44, of Hermiston, literally has taken his father's place as gatekeeper of the bucking chutes. His father, Tyler Hansell, was a Round-Up director. His brother Kenzie Hansell is 2022 Happy Canyon president.
T. J. Hansell oversees the volunteers policing the chutes and helping to load broncs and bulls. Crew members remind workers and riders to keep down when not helping competitors settle onto their mounts, so north grandstand fans can see the arena. They also enforce the no cameras rule.
Hansell handed out long-sleeved shirts and cowboy hats Friday, Sept. 16, to gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and her entourage, to meet Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association dress code. He stores the hats and shirts in the iced tea and water bottle barrel, which they help to insulate.
Ron Paul, 70, of Pendleton, retired Oregon circuit judge, has volunteered in the Round-Up for 33 years, serving as a director for seven until 2010. He also worked in the arena and now behind the bucking chutes. Paul was wearing a Western-style vest honoring military veterans and other national security service members.
"My son served in Afghanistan three times," he said. "My grandson did one tour there."
Helping to load bucking livestock was Greg Miley, 76, who lives in Spokane but grew up in Athena, where he served on the city council.
"I've volunteered for 48 years," Miley said. "It's really about 50 years, but the directors didn't always keep good records. I love rodeo, and the Round-Up is a family tradition. My grandfather Hansell was a founder."
Miley drove from Spokane on Sept. 12 and intended to return Sept. 18.
"I came down to see what needs to be done, say hello to family and friends, knock back a little Pendleton Whisky and continue the tradition," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.