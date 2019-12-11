UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan has been chosen as the new president of the Oregon State Sheriff's Association.
Rowan previously served as vice president of the organization, which provides training, lobbying and other services for the sheriff's departments in all 36 counties. He will continue representing the viewpoint of Eastern Oregon sheriffs in his new role.
Rowan is in his second term as Umatilla County sheriff. He was first elected in 2012, after previously serving as undersheriff for about seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.