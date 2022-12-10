Kevin Gregg, 9, left, and his brother, Jack Gregg, 10, were the first to arrive Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at the Roy Raley Park Ice Rink, Pendleton. The brothers play on the local hockey team the Rough Riders and were eager to get practicing.
PENDLETON — The ice rink in Roy Raley Park, Pendleton, opened Friday, Dec. 9, after a mishap delayed the event for the last few weeks.
“Right now we’re good to go, we got enough ice after our mishap,” Jeff Hamilton, recreation supervisor with Pendleton Parks and Recreation said.
An equipment failure and some unexpectedly warm weather combined to push back the rink's opening, which usually is the first Saturday after Thanksgiving.
“The way the rink works is there are coils on the ground, we pump glycol through them, kind of like antifreeze, and it can go to negative 20 degrees,” Hamilton said. “Our chiller pumps into those pipes and we did a test run, it sprung a leak and drained a lot of the glycol out before we could plug the leak. We had to order more glycol, which is spendy, but we fixed it and got the glycol here.”
The weather, Hamilton said, behaved for a few days, but some unexpected warmth made building layers of ice challenging and time-consuming.
“A good way to put it is when it's cold outside we can build ice about every 35 minutes when it's warmer it's about an hour-and-a-half. The colder it is, the faster you can build ice,” Hamilton said. “We got some cold nights, I pulled a couple of 22-hour shifts and got some ice built. We got the coils covered and the local hockey group that plays at Pendleton Ice Sports hopped in and helped us.”
Until Dec. 21, the Roy Raley Park Ice Rink will be open 3:30-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 3:30-8 p.m. on Fridays. Saturdays and Sundays the rink is open noon until 8 p.m.
From Dec. 21 until Jan. 2, the rink will be open 12-8 p.m. every day except Christmas Day.
