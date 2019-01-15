Blame was cast in multiple directions Monday night as the Hermiston City Council and Farm-City Pro Rodeo board discussed delays to construction of an RV park at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, but the bottom line remained the same: The city planning commission has put a moratorium on construction at the site.
"This is like our own little version of the government shutdown here," councilor John Kirwan said.
John Eckhardt of Knerr Construction said he didn't believe the RV park would be completed before the 2019 Umatilla County Fair if they didn't break ground by Feb. 8.
"I don't believe we will be able to pull it off," he said. "This is a pessimistic schedule — we might be able to pull some rabbits out of our hat. But it is a realistic schedule."
The city hired Knerr Construction in October using a "bid-design-build" process to construct the RV park, with the hope of using the park as a revenue source for EOTEC. City Manager Byron Smith said the project was expected to cost roughly $3 million. Due to budget constraints, a second project to build offices and storage space for the fair staff will be put off until after the RV park.
Smith said after city staff studied the project with Knerr Construction, they felt the best place to put the RV park would be the undeveloped southeast section of the property, between the rodeo arena and Ott Road. Previous plans had placed it in the northwest corner, but moving the park next to Ott Road would keep residents from needing 24-hour access through the entire EOTEC property, and would leave room north of the event center to build the fair offices. Smith said the southeast location is also the best scenario for utility hookups.
As the rodeo board has pointed out, however, there was a downside: It would take away part of the overflow parking next to the rodeo arena. Rodeo board member Dennis Barnett said a total of 2,500 vehicles parked in the overflow during the 2018 rodeo, including 800 on Saturday night.
On Jan. 9, the planning commission had its annual review of EOTEC's parking variance, which allows EOTEC to have fewer parking spaces than would usually be required in exchange for meeting certain conditions. In light of testimony from the rodeo board about the RV park's effects on rodeo parking, the commission altered the variance to state no new construction could take place at EOTEC until the commission had approved an overflow parking plan.
Councilors expressed frustration at the new development Monday. Kirwan said construction costs would only keep going up, and every month the RV park was delayed also meant thousands of dollars of lost revenue for EOTEC because "somebody didn't get what they want."
"Putting this off is only hurting everyone in this room," he said.
Rodeo board member Mike Kay countered that the city had been asked by the planning commission to put together an overflow parking plan first in 2017, then by the end of 2018, and had failed to do so.
"The parking plan is not on us," he said.
Barnett, along with Kay and EOTEC advisory committee member Steve Williams, all said a major component of the problem was the city's lack of communication. They said the plan for the RV park wasn't presented to them until the Nov. 29 advisory committee meeting, and described it being presented as a done deal that would be under construction shortly. Williams said the board wasn't given a chance to look over traffic studies, budgets or other details, and he wondered what the point of the advisory committee was.
Barnett said EOTEC has limited space left for development, and as it continues to grow, stakeholders just want to make sure the best decisions are made for its future.
"If this ends up being the best place to put it, and you make provisions for 2,500 cars, I'm all for it," he said. "We want EOTEC to be successful."
Councilor Roy Barron called the delay "financially irresponsible" and lamented the loss of revenue for EOTEC. But he also expressed understanding at the rodeo board's frustrations and admitted that the city had dropped the ball when it came to communication.
"Let's have a discussion. Let's talk about it," he said.
Smith said city staff are working on an overflow parking plan, including possible solutions such as a temporary lease with EOTEC neighbors, and he believed they would have a plan ready to present to the planning commission at its February meeting so the ban on new construction could possibly be lifted. He also proposed sitting down as soon as possible with representatives from the fair and rodeo board, along with EOTEC general manager Al Davis, to further discuss the RV park location.
Councilors asked if construction could go on during the fair and rodeo — or at least be paused during that week — instead of waiting until the next year to start construction. Eckhardt said that would be feasible.
Mayor David Drotzmann encouraged city staff to spend some time getting feedback from stakeholders and the community about the location of the RV park.
"We have to be prepared that it's going to be delayed, that it's not going to be done by the next fair and rodeo, and I think if we accept that, we don't have to rush," he said.
