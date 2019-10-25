UMATILLA COUNTY — Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Hospitals and police departments are urging people to safely dispose of expired or unwanted prescription medications.
The Good Shepherd Clinic Pharmacy in Hermiston installed a secure prescription medication drop off a few months ago, according to Ulysses Garcia, a pharmacy technician at the clinic. He said that people often try to flush old drugs down the toilet.
“If they flush them, they get into the water system,” he said. “A lot of times, other people will get into someone’s medication. No one should take expired medication.”
Garcia said that the drop-off box is always available during the pharmacy’s business hours.
“We don’t just do this on National Drug Take Back Day,” he said. “We have it year-round.”
Oregon Public Broadcasting wrote in 2016 that Oregon doesn’t test its water for pharmaceutical drugs. But a decade ago, the Associated Press conducted a study that found traces of drugs, like Prozac and antibiotics, were present in drinking water across America’s cities. Some scientists and waste specialists think flushing might take part of the blame.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts is concerned about unused prescription drugs — particularly narcotics — making their way into the community. He said there’s a drop-off in the Pendleton Police Department lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Roberts said people shouldn’t feel nervous about coming to drop off their old medications and that the process is anonymous.
“You don’t have to talk to people,” he said. “We don’t take any information and we’re happy to receive those narcotics.”
The drop-off won’t be open for Saturday’s Take Back Day, but Roberts said the department partners with St. Anthony Hospital every spring to collect unwanted or expired medications.
After the medications are collected, they are securely stored at the police department before being transported to Spokane, Washington, or Banks for incineration a few times a year.
Roberts said if someone can’t make it down to the drop-off, they can give the police department a call.
“Just bag them up. Even if it’s a situation where someone might have surplus medications, we’ll pick them up. This is a significant issue,” he said.
The Hermiston Police Department will be participating on Saturday, and has a similar drop-off box in the police station lobby. It’s open 24 hours a day.
Drop-off sites do not accept needles, liquids or sharps.
In a recent news release, the Hermiston Police Department said in the past 17 years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has received almost 12 million pounds of pills through National Drug Take Back Day.
