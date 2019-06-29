UMATILLA COUNTY — Fireworks sellers and firefighters urged safety first when celebrating this Fourth of July with your own fireworks display.
Shawn Penninger, Pendleton assistant fire chief and fire marshal, said residents should only purchase fireworks from local, reputable dealers offering products in accordance with state law. The local vendors go through a state vetting process, he said, and he and other authorities know what they offer. He also said folks should be mindful of their surroundings.
“It’s unfortunately one of the things some people overlook,” he said.
Fireworks last year set off a small field fire in Pendleton. Penninger compared fireworks to firearms: Once you set them off, you have no control over where they go. That dry pile of leaves over in your neighbor’s yard can go up in flames if your firework lands there or throws hot sparks on it. Worse can happen if the firework lands on a roof or in a home’s gutters.
He also advised against combining fireworks and setting them off at once because that also creates risks. And fireworks also can cause injuries. While those usually are not life-threatening, Penninger said, they can be life-altering, such as burns to the face or eyes. He also stressed adults should supervise children with fireworks and advised against mixing alcohol and with use of fireworks.
For those in Hermiston, the Black Cat fireworks stand is in the Fiesta Foods parking lot where Lesley Phillips is selling items to raise extra money for the family farm. She said safety is “key” to having fun with any type of fireworks product.
She suggested people buy a hollow concrete block — available for about a dollar from Home Depot — to set fountain-type fireworks inside before lighting them off.
“That way they won’t tip over in the wind,” she said.
Other safety tips include mowing and weed-whacking your yard right before the holiday, having a hose at the ready, immediately placing all sparklers into a bucket of water and keeping fireworks clear of flammable items.
“It’s lots of common sense, is basically what it is,” she said.
Phillips said one of the most common types of fireworks injuries was young children grabbing the hot end of a sparkler once it goes out. When parents bring their children in to pick out fireworks she tries to talk to them about safety.
Pendleton residents looking to support a local cause while collecting a variety of fun and colorful fireworks for the Fourth of July have two options in town.
The Pendleton Lighthouse Church is operating two tents across the street from each other along Southwest Court Avenue, one in the parking lot of Rite-Aid and the other in the Walmart lot, in hopes of raising funds for separate projects. Both tents are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 4.
Cami Satterwhite, a member of the church, is coordinating this year’s sales and helping run the TNT Firework tent in the Walmart lot. She said she has been doing fireworks sales for 10 years but the objective remains the same each time.
“The goal is to not have to pack any of it up,” she said, laughing.
Each tent is connected to different firework companies that supply the products. The group is responsible for setting up and running the tents. When business closes on the night of July 4, the church ships the remain inventory back to each respective company for them to calculate profits and send back the church’s share.
Due to this process, any stolen fireworks from the tent ultimately cost the church group.
“If people steal, we eat that,” said Shannon Schuette, a church member volunteering in the Western Fireworks tent at Rite-Aid.
To avoid this problem and be in accordance with Oregon law, each tent must have somebody present at all times. That includes overnight, meaning volunteers from the church and school must take shifts sleeping in the tents.
Schuette said the most popular items are the assortment packs, two-for-one deals and those with a green sticker indicating a markdown in price. Whether the fireworks are sparklers, fountains, wheels or poppers, the presentation matters most.
“It’s all about the packaging,” Schuette said, pointing to a container with a unicorn and another named the “cat selfie.”
Schuette has been assisting in selling fireworks on-and-off for the past 20 years and said her personal favorite this year is the assortment backpack, which carries a variety of smaller fireworks in a transparent bag.
“They’re just so cute,” she said.
Sales from the Rite-Aid lot have been slow since the tent’s opening on Wednesday, Schuette said, while Satterwhite said the sales from Walmart, which opened on Tuesday, have been good so far. Both added sales often pick up and become steady by July 2.
Phillips also raised cautions against crossing state lines to secure mortars and other types of fireworks that are illegal in Oregon. Those pyrotechnics can leave people open to legal liability and large fines if they light them off in Oregon.
Penninger suggested rather than going out of state to buy “more extravagant” fireworks, locals can take in a Fourth of July fireworks displays.
For more information on fireworks safety, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Fireworks.aspx
