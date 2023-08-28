082423_McKayweir.jpg

The left side of the weir at at McKay Creek has been dropped so summer steelhead ca get above the weir and into suitable habitat in the Umatilla River Basin.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Anglers fishing for trout in McKay Creek, a tributary of the Umatilla River, soon could ncounter a salmon or steelhead.

Salmon and steelhead haven't spawned in McKay Creek for nearly 30 years, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. But an experimental study is allowing salmon and steelhead access to the lower 6 miles of McKay Creek below McKay Creek Reservoir Dam.

