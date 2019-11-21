A Pendleton resident drops a donation into a Salvation Army bell ringer’s donation bucket outside of the Bi-Mart in 2018. The religious nonprofit, which describes itself as the “largest social services provider in the world,” has made headlines recently as the fast-food restaurant chain Chick-fil-A announced it would be changing its charitable giving strategy. Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which also has local chapters in Umatilla and Morrow counties, will no longer be receiving funds from the restaurant’s charitable foundation.