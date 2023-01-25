PENDLETON — The Salvation Army USA Western Territory now is accepting donations via cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, according to the nonprofit's website.
Cryptocurrency, also called virtual currency or "crypto,” is a digital asset that functions as an alternative exchange medium to sovereign fiat currency, such as U.S. dollars. Crypto transactions between two parties are verified through a public, distributed ledger, known as a blockchain. Bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency and most widely followed, but a number of cryptocurrencies are currently available.
"I don't know anything about that," said Maj. DeWayne Halstad, commanding officer of the Pendleton Salvation Army.
Halstad contacted higher headquarters, but the national and regional Salvation Army commands had not responded to the request for information.
The board of directors of Agape House food bank, Hermiston, recently decided not to accept crypto donations, despite lower gifting and higher program costs, driven by inflation.
"Cryptocurrency was considered by the board some months back," Agape House Managing Director Mark Gomoloski said. "After it busted, we wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot pole."
Bitcoin hit a high of nearly $69,000 in November 2021, but traded just above $21,000 in mid-January, after starting the year around $16,500. It fell below $16,000 late last year, on the 2022 crypto crash and collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.
The Salvation Army accepts crypto donations via the Engiven platform. This software technology, provided by a third party vendor, enables nonprofits safely and securely to receive cryptocurrency donations, then convert those gifts into usable fiat currency, such as U.S. dollars.
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service ruled in March 2014 Bitcoin may be treated as property for tax purposes, so crypto donations are legal.
For tax purposes, transactions using virtual currency must be reported in U.S. dollars. Therefore, taxpayers are required to determine the fair market value of virtual currency in U.S. dollars as of the date of donation.
If a virtual currency trades on an exchange, the fair market value of the virtual currency is determined by converting the virtual currency into U.S. dollars or another real currency convertible into dollars at the exchange rate, in a reasonable manner consistently applied. Donors giving cryptocurrency to The Salvation Army USA Western Territory receive an electronic donation receipt through the Engiven platform in U.S. dollars, with comprehensive details about each transaction.
"As with any form of electronic payment or transaction, there are risks," the Salvation Army website said.
Donors may designate their cryptocurrency gift to a specific Salvation Army program or service in the Western U.S. by contacting Debbie Rossi at debbie.rossi@usw.salvationarmy.org.
