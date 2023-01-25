salvationarmy_001.jpg
PENDLETON — The Salvation Army USA Western Territory now is accepting donations via cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, according to the nonprofit's website.

Cryptocurrency, also called virtual currency or "crypto,” is a digital asset that functions as an alternative exchange medium to sovereign fiat currency, such as U.S. dollars. Crypto transactions between two parties are verified through a public, distributed ledger, known as a blockchain. Bitcoin is the original cryptocurrency and most widely followed, but a number of cryptocurrencies are currently available.

