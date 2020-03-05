PENDLETON — The Salvation Army's Pendleton Corps is still in need of donated items for victims of February's flooding in Umatilla County.
Needed items are shoes and boots, socks, clothing, linens, housewares, small and large kitchen appliances, gently used mattresses/box springs and bicycles.
Donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1805 S.W. Court Ave. in Pendleton, during regular store hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. All donations will be used locally.
The nonprofit said in a statement that they are grateful for "our very generous greater-Pendleton area community" supporting the flood relief efforts. As part of the relief efforts, The Salvation Army said it has issued 85 vouchers for clothing and other items at the thrift store, prepared 672 lunches to deliver to flood victims, served 740 hot meals, distributed 52 clean-up kits, provided 33 gasoline vouchers and partnered with the American Red Cross to provide meals and other family services at the Pendleton Convention Center while it was serving as an emergency shelter.
