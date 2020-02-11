HERMISTON — Sandstone Middle School choir students will get a memorable experience next fall as they travel to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall.
Music teacher Dan Allen was recently notified that his students had been invited to participate in a performance of "The Holiday Music of Mary Lynn Lightfoot" as part of the Distinguished Concerts International New York Concert Series, according to a news release from Hermiston School District.
The performance will take place on Nov. 30 in the Isaac Stern Auditorium at Carnegie Hall, with Mary Lynn Lightfoot as composer-in-residence.
According to the district, the students who participate will work with professional musicians and soloists, participate in two half-days of rehearsals and clinics, and perform with choirs from around the country. In a statement, Allen said it would be an "incredible opportunity" for Hermiston students.
“I had heard of school music programs getting invited to perform at Carnegie Hall, but I never expected it would happen to us," he said. "The young musicians in this community have worked so hard to receive this honor, and they will forever be able to say that they have performed on America’s most prestigious stage."
