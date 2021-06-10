PENDLETON — Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is on a swing through Eastern Oregon as he explores running for governor in the 2022 election.
Pulliam earlier this spring announced he is considering a run for the state’s top office and would embark on a listening tour across Oregon, according to a press release, “joining mayors, community leaders and others to talk about how to bring Oregon back to its rugged, pioneer glory of innovation, fortitude and freedom.”
Pulliam’s Pendleton session to listen to the public is Saturday, June 12, 10 a.m. to noon, at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
