HERMISTON — A two-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon left one dead, according to Oregon State Police.
Lynn Dale Hiatt, 73, of Pasco, Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash at the Interstate 84 and US 395 interchange in Umatilla County. A preliminary investigation revealed that the pickup driven by Hiatt had been traveling westbound on I-84 and had taken Exit 188 and failed to negotiate the turn onto US 395 northbound. He went across the southbound lanes of 395, hitting the left-hand side of a semi-trailer. That driver — Andrei Ceban, 30, of Vancouver Washington — was attempting to get on I-84 heading westbound, OSP said.
Hiatt’s passengers — Remedios Hiatt, 76, and Lucia Casey, 54, both of Pasco, Washington — were both transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center by ground ambulance.
Ceban was not injured in the crash.
The I-84 westbound off-ramp, westbound on-ramp and US 395 milepost 12 was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation.
The crash remains under investigation. OSP was assisted by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, Stanfield Police Department, Oregon Department of Transportation and Umatilla Fire District 1.
