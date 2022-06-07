PENDLETON — Winning a state championship is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for most athletes. The Pendleton softball team is going to soak up every minute of its state title.
Pendleton (28-2) defeated Wilsonville 2-0 on Saturday, June 4, to win the 5A state title in Eugene.
Bucks senior right fielder Chloe Taber was still trying to process the win a day later.
“It was just crazy,” she said. “There were so many emotions. Oh, my gosh, we just won a state championship. For us seniors, it was ‘we are graduating in like 5 minutes.’ ”
Graduating at home plate is something the players look forward to, Taber said.
“In Pendleton, if you play sports, it’s one of the most iconic things that can happen,” Taber said. “You dream of that since Little League. It’s crazy we got there and did it.”
In an effort to make sure the seniors did not miss out on the local graduation fun, it was set up for them to fly to Eugene and back the night of June 3 so they could enjoy their class graduation party. They flew back after the game to celebrate with family and friends.
“We were all excited to go home and celebrate with those who couldn’t make it,” Taber said. “Get some love and hugs from everyone who supported us all season.”
Daisy Jenness, who drove in the Bucks’ first run with a double in the bottom of the fourth inning, said the season was special after missing last year with a knee injury.
“It’s so cool,” she said. “I am super grateful. It has been an amazing experience. It was terrible to have that happen to me, but I’m just glad I was able to get back and finish my season with a bang with all my friends. We have been playing together since the third grade.”
It was the fourth state title for Pendleton in 10 years. The Bucks also won in 2012, 2014 and 2018. Coach Tim Cary said it never gets old.
“It’s priceless,” Cary said. “Just looking at their faces when that last out was made. They are absolutely deserving of being state champions. We are ready to gear up and get another one next year.”
Taber, along with Jenness, Sauren Garton, Faith Broadfoot, Jaden Samp and Brie Youncs, played their last game in green and gold.
“It’s a very special group of seniors this year,” Cary said. “We will miss them dearly next year. They have a great work ethic, great attitudes and are great to be around. Faith has mud on the front of her jersey every game. It may never come clean. It goes to show the work she puts in.”
Between the dirty uniforms and tears of joy, the Bucks accepted the state trophy and their championship medals before donning their graduation gowns and caps.
“Everyone was crying,” Taber said. “That’s the last game we are all going to play together. It’s cool to have that last moment with everybody.”
