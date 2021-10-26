HERMISTON — Ben Armstrong, a junior at Hermiston High School, may have just taken his biggest step yet as a published author.
The 17-year-old celebrated Wednesday, Oct. 20, as a birthday and the release of “What Remains: An Inked in Gray Anthology,” edited by Dakota Rayne and San G. Crow. Armstrong wrote a short story, “Sleigh 54,” which was published in the book.
Hermiston High School staged a signing party for Armstrong, who said he was enjoying the attention his first major published story has brought. He had been published on a few websites previously, but those sites are small, Armstrong said.
Family members were in attendance — his mother, his father, his stepfather, his stepmother and his sister. Friends, his girlfriend, teachers and other well-wishers also showed up to the gathering. Everyone took their turn swarming around the young author in his moment of triumph.
Armstrong’s story earned its place among 16 tales in the book. Three hundred short stories had been considered for publication; all but the 16 were rejected, Armstrong said.
Delia Fields, Hermiston School District librarian, organized the signing for Armstrong. She said he is one of those students she often sees in the library, and she likes his story.
“It’s very clever and very creative,” she said. “For me, it’s a fun kind of scary story, because I’m not into some of the super creepy dark ones. It’s just enough twisted.”
She said thinks Armstrong is “on his way” to an impressive literary career. She said she likes his drive and skill. As he gains confidence, he will continue charting a path as an author, she said.
Armstrong, in contrast to older writers, has the benefit of technology. He is able to find markets for his writing more easily than people who did not grow up with the internet, Fields said.
Armstrong and his story, evaluated
At the event, Armstrong agreed people often see horror writers as dark, brooding individuals. That is not the case for him — at least not all of the time.
“Maybe when I’m alone,” he said. “When I’m around people, I try to be gleeful.”
Armstrong’s mother, Jennifer Keith Armstrong, boasted of her son’s creativity. While she likes his story and is proud of his accomplishment, she does not usually enjoy scary stories.
She said she asks him “to write a story where everyone is happy and no one dies.”
While Armstrong has not written the saccharine tales his mother, a nurse practitioner, might like best, he has written historical fiction, which she enjoys. One such story is about drummers in the American Revolutionary War. He has been writing such stories since early in elementary school. She also noted her son is a thinker, always considering and dissecting books and movies he consumes.
Mark Keith, Armstrong’s stepdad, also has much respect for the teen. Keith said he has enjoyed watching Armstrong grow as a writer, doing such things as meeting author Gordon Cope on a trip to Mexico.
Cope, whose most recent book is “The Hotel Seamstress,” writes crime/suspense novels and memoirs. He also is a world traveler and journalist, who has made his home in Mexico.
According to Keith, the first thing Cope asked Armstrong was, “Have you been published yet?”
Shortly after his talk with Cope, Armstrong submitted his work for publication.
Keith also complimented Armstrong’s “never quit” attitude, which Keith said he believes Armstrong gets from his father, Jeff Armstrong a frontline paramedic firefighter who recently survived COVID-19.
At the event, Jeff Armstrong said he was “absolutely” proud of his son. In addition to being a motivated writer, Ben Jeff Armstrong also is an avid hockey player.
Jeff Jeff Armstrong said he, too, likes telling stories. The father said he has long told his son stories of military service from his own life. Also, Jeff Jeff Armstrong introduced his son to the “Lord of the Ring” series of books when he was very young.
Jaclyn Armstrong, Ben’s stepmother, said she is looking forward to his next stories. This latest story is terrific, Jaclyn Armstrong said, and she credited the teen for being able to “draw you in” to a story.
“The progression, watching him grow as an author and being published, I’m just so proud of him,” she said.
Writing has “always been Ben’s thing,” Hermiston High freshman Amy Armstrong said about her brother.
“I’m glad he’s going further in it,” she said.
Though more of a sporty person, she has helped her brother as a proofreader. As such, she knows his work very well. She said, this latest story, “Sleigh 54,” is something he wrote years ago and has reworked since. He has many other tales to tell, Amy said.
Cali Simmons, Ben Armstrong’s girlfriend, also attends Hermiston High School. She said she likes his stories, which she said makes him “unique.”
Kalvin Colpitts, Ben Armstrong’s friend and classmate, called him a “nice guy” who loves writing and history. Though he had not yet read the story, he was sure it is great and he was looking forward to it.
He bought a copy, and had his buddy autograph it with a “Star Wars” reference. “Force choke is not a dark side ability,” Armstrong wrote inside the book above his signature.
Coleman Hill, another classmate, also had good things to say about his friend.
“You don’t see someone like this every day,” Hill said. He read “Sleigh 54,” and Hill credited the story with a gruesomeness that was suitable.
The writer as student
Armstrong said he is a good student, though maybe not a “scholarship, straight-A student,” like some other students he knows.
Teacher John Larson, who stood in line for Ben’s autograph, is his Advanced Placement language teacher, disagreed with the student’s self-assessment. He said Armstrong stands out as a student.
“He’s a great student,” Larson said. “He’s very imaginative, very creative.”
Larson said his class with Armstrong deals with informative texts on rhetoric. Ben thinks outside of the box and writes enjoyable takes on the material, the teacher said, such as adding flair to the use of rhetoric.
Larson also had high praise for the story.
“I love it,” Larson said. “I think it’s great.” He added that “Sleigh 54,” is “creepy,” but it fits in with a horror anthology.
Another teacher present at the signing, Erica Hearne, also was happy with Armstrong’s achievement.
“At this age, having (a story) published in a national publication is huge,” she said.
Into the future
The young author said he expects to expand into novellas and then novels. Not limited to horror tales, he also writes historical fiction and other genres.
Inspiration, Armstrong said, comes from other writers, especially historical fiction novelists, such as Alan Gratz, and fantasy novelists, such as George R.R. Martin and J.R.R. Tolkien.
Armstrong said he wants to be a history teacher. He said he finds the American Civil War intriguing and likes to read and write about it.
“When I was younger, I was mostly interested in the battles and fights,” Armstrong said, “but now I lean more toward the time period and setting. I write stories of meaning.”
Copies of “What Remains: An Inked in Gray Anthology,” are available for checkout at the Hermiston High School library and can be purchased on Amazon.com, as well as other online retailers. More information is at the publisher’s website, inkedingray.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.