PENDLETON — The InterMountain Education Service District announced inclement weather and road conditions are affecting the following school districts on Wednesday, Jan. 5:

Umatilla County

Athena-Weston School District — 2-HOUR DELAY

Helix School District — CLOSED

Milton-Freewater Unified School District — 2-HOUR DELAY

Pendleton School District — 2-HOUR DELAY

Union County

Imbler School District — 2-HOUR DELAY

La Grande School District —2-HOUR DELAY

North Powder School District — 2-HOUR DELAY

