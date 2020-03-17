HERMISTON — Highland Hills Elementary School will still be run by "Principal Bacon" next year, but it will be a new face at the helm.
Hermiston School District announced this week that Principal Jake Bacon will be stepping into the role of human resources director for the 2020-21 school year. His wife, Becky Bacon, will step in as principal.
Becky is currently serving as dean of students for Sunset Elementary School.
Jake is replacing current Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources David Marshall, who has been hired as superintendent of the Brookings-Harbor School District in Brookings for the upcoming school year.
“The district has made it a priority to invest in our staff and leaders, and at this time we are fortunate to be able to promote from within,” Superintendent Tricia Mooney said in a statement. “Our administrators will have the opportunity to apply the leadership skills they have gained over the years and I am confident that they will contribute to the success of the district."
