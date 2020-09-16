HERMISTON — Hermiston School District has awarded the bid for its new softball complex to Nelson Construction Corp. of Walla Walla, Washington.
According to a news release form the district, the company was the low bidder of five bids, at $2.4 million.
The project will include two new softball fields, a new parking area, underground utilities, pathways, dugouts, a storage building and a restroom/concessions building on the old fairgrounds behind Kennison Field at Hermiston High School.
A groundbreaking ceremony is tentatively set for Tuesday, Sept. 29, with the time yet to be determined. The project is the first of those included in the $82.7 million bond voters passed in 2019 to break ground.
